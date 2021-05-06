Dnb Asa’s (DNHBY) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DNHBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dnb Asa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dnb Asa from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DNHBY opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. Dnb Asa has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.76%.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.