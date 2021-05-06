DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,069 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

In related news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DNP opened at $10.19 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.