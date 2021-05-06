Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Dolby Laboratories has increased its dividend payment by 51.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,970. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.03.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLB. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 27,663 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $2,533,930.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,403 shares of company stock worth $10,083,743 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

