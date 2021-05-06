Dollar Tree, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

