Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $475.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.68.

DPZ traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $431.89. 510,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.21 and its 200 day moving average is $381.64. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $436.63.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

