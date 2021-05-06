Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $475.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.68.
DPZ traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $431.89. 510,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.21 and its 200 day moving average is $381.64. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $436.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
