Donald F. Colleran Sells 17,150 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FDX opened at $306.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.48. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $309.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

