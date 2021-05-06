Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.91.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.67. 611,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,673. Dover has a 52-week low of $79.87 and a 52-week high of $152.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

