Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $329.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.59 and a 200 day moving average of $317.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $215.99 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

