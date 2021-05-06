Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 397 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.27.

Shares of CI opened at $258.42 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $259.98. The firm has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

