Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $56.86 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.37.

