Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.12 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53.

