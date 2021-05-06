Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.11.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $235.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $237.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.