Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 590.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $443.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $471.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.13. The company has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.75 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

