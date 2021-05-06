Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $174.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $175.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

