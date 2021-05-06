DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. UBS Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $56.18 on Thursday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $208,802,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after buying an additional 2,980,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DraftKings by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after buying an additional 1,747,764 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $56,315,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

