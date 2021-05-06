DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.75

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.75 and last traded at $115.65, with a volume of 35832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSDVY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DSV Panalpina A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

