Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 123,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,432 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in KLA by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.59.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $311.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $158.46 and a 1-year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

