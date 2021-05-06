Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) Trading Down 0.8%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 24,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 112,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

