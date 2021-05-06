Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 14,575 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,569,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $732,174,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $246,392,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $134.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $66.61 and a fifty-two week high of $138.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.89.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

