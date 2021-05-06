Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALXN. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.73.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $169.91 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $172.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

