Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.92 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,850,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,472.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,426.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,243.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,007.17 and a 12-month high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,428.82.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

