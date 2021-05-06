Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

NYSE:VAR opened at $177.07 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $177.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.70.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.