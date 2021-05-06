DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DURECT in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. 4,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,983. DURECT has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $391.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DURECT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,159,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,310,000 after acquiring an additional 103,837 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,418,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after buying an additional 52,950 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 4th quarter worth about $5,486,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,233,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 92,585 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 60,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

