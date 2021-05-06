DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Update

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 242,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in DZS by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DZS by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DZS by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DZS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $16.56 on Thursday. DZS has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.32.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, analysts predict that DZS will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

