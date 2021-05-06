e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 67,166 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $2,001,546.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,120.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Tarang Amin sold 91,142 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $2,652,232.20.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $48,814.45.

On Thursday, April 1st, Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,804,750.42.

On Monday, March 22nd, Tarang Amin sold 39,694 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,150,729.06.

On Friday, March 12th, Tarang Amin sold 65,702 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $1,902,729.92.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,323,630.84.

NYSE:ELF opened at $29.93 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

