Eads & Heald Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $285.73. 9,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,080. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.44. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $174.48 and a 52-week high of $284.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

