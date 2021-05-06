Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.58 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after purchasing an additional 375,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,502,000 after buying an additional 260,560 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,670. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

