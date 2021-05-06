Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,280. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.52 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.32 and its 200 day moving average is $276.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

