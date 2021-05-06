Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 127 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $316.31. The stock had a trading volume of 372,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,559,207. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.15. The stock has a market cap of $900.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,831,101 shares of company stock valued at $532,839,689. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

