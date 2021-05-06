Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 79 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total transaction of $489,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,553 shares of company stock worth $18,111,696. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.57. 2,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.83. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $246.38.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

