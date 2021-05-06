Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will announce sales of $77.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.23 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $47.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $319.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.46 million to $410.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $305.71 million, with estimates ranging from $206.50 million to $430.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.35 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. The company has a market cap of $566.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.