Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $532.89 million, a PE ratio of 116.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,264 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 131,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7,047.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

