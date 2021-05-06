Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Easterly Government Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.280-1.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.28-1.30 EPS.

DEA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.17. 422,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,430. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

