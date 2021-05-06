Eastern Bankshares, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

