Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.250-8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EMN traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,444. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $123.81.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

