Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.82. 41,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.48. Eaton has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

