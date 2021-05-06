Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $146.12 and last traded at $145.84, with a volume of 39189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.67.

The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after purchasing an additional 143,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.94 and a 200 day moving average of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

