Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

