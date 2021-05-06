Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
