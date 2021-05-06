eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. Truist raised their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.93.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $58.41. The company had a trading volume of 574,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,729,904. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $169,078,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in eBay by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in eBay by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.