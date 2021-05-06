Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $230.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of ECL opened at $227.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

