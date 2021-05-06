Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Receives $12.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Edap Tms by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Edap Tms by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000.

NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 242,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,873. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Edap Tms has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $190.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.83 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.