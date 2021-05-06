Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62-$2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.620-2.820 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.33.
Shares of EPC traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
