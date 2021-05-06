EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Financial Analysis

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP – Energias de Portugal N/A N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities 27.73% 7.87% 3.10%

0.1% of EDP – Energias de Portugal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

EDP – Energias de Portugal pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. EDP – Energias de Portugal pays out 107.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Algonquin Power & Utilities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP – Energias de Portugal $16.05 billion 1.35 $573.16 million $1.57 34.89 Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.62 billion 5.80 $530.88 million $0.63 25.00

EDP – Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than Algonquin Power & Utilities. Algonquin Power & Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EDP – Energias de Portugal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EDP – Energias de Portugal and Algonquin Power & Utilities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 1 6 1 3.00 Algonquin Power & Utilities 1 4 4 0 2.33

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus target price of $16.61, suggesting a potential upside of 5.47%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than EDP – Energias de Portugal.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats EDP – Energias de Portugal on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources. The company also distributes and supplies natural gas. It has an installed capacity of 24 GW; and serves 8,615,444 electricity customers and 691,370 gas customers. The company also operates 312,433 kilometers of distribution overhead lines; and 62,258 kilometers of distribution underground lines. In addition, it offers engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, energy, and property management services. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission operations in the United States and Canada. The Renewable Energy Group segment owns and operates a diversified portfolio of renewable and thermal electric generation assets in North America and internationally. The company was founded on August 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

