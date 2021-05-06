EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

EDRVF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

EDRVF stock remained flat at $$25.11 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,289. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

