Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Separately, Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, February 15th.

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 153,340 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the first quarter worth $216,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 9,320.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

