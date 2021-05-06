Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,637,000 after buying an additional 566,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,846,000 after buying an additional 7,207,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,649,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,188,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 185,900 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,186,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 249,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

