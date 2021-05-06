Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Achieves Market Cap of $35.57 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $35.57 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for about $0.0803 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00073214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.50 or 0.00273099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $661.50 or 0.01184628 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00030866 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.54 or 0.00756691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,856.83 or 1.00028955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

