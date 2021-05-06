Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

NYSE LLY opened at $192.81 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.47.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

