Elrond Hits One Day Volume of $136.89 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $3.35 billion and $136.89 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $192.11 or 0.00343531 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,656,985 coins and its circulating supply is 17,412,827 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars.

