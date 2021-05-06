Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,674 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.77% of Installed Building Products worth $25,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of IBP traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.92. 6,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,021. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.66.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. The company had revenue of $441.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.46 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

IBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.92.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.